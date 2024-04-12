Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 493 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $476.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

