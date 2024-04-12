Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 200,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 291,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price objective on Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cormark cut their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

