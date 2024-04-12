FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.04

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 357957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 327,084 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 68.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 283,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 149,216.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 210,395 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
