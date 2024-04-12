Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $72.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $72,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 7,134,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,419,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

