FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADSE opened at $10.40 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
