FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE opened at $10.40 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

