FY2026 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Lowered by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.28. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

