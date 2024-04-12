Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 532.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 119,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,803. The firm has a market cap of $688,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

