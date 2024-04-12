Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Trading Down 1.6%

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16). Approximately 31,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.18).

Gama Aviation Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £58.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.84.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

