GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Acquires $112,200.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.50 and a beta of -0.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after purchasing an additional 145,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

