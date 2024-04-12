Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $146.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $149.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $54,460,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

