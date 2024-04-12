Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 209,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 307,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

GATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $672.43 million, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,615 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

