GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $141.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GEV opened at $136.49 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.