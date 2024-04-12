GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $141.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Stock Down 1.4 %
