Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 387 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 453,476 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,743,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

