Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MO opened at $41.42 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

