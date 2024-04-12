Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,909,000 after buying an additional 198,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.