Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

