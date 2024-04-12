Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $806,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

AEP stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

