Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $875,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.