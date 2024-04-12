Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $418.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

