Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.