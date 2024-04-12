Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 404 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

