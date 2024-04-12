Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 629 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Trading Down 1.3 %

HSY opened at $189.50 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average of $191.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.