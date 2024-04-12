General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.58. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.