GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s current price.

GPRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 700,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $554.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.30. GeoPark has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 79.78%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 998,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 145,305 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 98,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

