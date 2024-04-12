Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

