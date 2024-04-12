Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.80.

Glaukos stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $436,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,354 shares of company stock worth $23,395,459. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 287,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

