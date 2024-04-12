Global Opportunities Trust (GOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on May 31st

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON GOT opened at GBX 290 ($3.67) on Friday. Global Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 273.24 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 335.50 ($4.25). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 296.36. The company has a market capitalization of £84.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,812.50 and a beta of 0.46.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

