GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $126.61 on Friday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

