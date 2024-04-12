Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) vs. Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Gogoro has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gogoro and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Volkswagen 2 2 4 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 162.35%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Volkswagen.

This table compares Gogoro and Volkswagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $349.85 million 1.14 -$76.04 million ($0.32) -5.06 Volkswagen $294.20 billion 0.27 $16.27 billion N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -21.97% -35.86% -11.29% Volkswagen 4.44% 7.68% 2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Gogoro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. It sells its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, koda, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brands. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE

