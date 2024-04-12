Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stephens

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:GBX opened at $53.20 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

