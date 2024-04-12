Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Raised to $63.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 249,720 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 192,657 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.