Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grown Rogue International Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GRUSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 318,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,020. The company has a market cap of $131.27 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.79. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.
About Grown Rogue International
