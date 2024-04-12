H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $84.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUL

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.