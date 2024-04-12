H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $39.39

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.39, but opened at $38.32. H World Group shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 117,511 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on H World Group

H World Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.