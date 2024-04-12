Halma (LON:HLMA) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 2,650 ($33.54) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,425 ($30.69).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
