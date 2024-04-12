Halma (LON:HLMA) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 2,650 ($33.54) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,425 ($30.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Halma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Halma

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Company Profile

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,258 ($28.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,278 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,140.96. The company has a market cap of £8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,584.13, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,802 ($22.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.91).

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.