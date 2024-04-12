Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 25,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.89 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

