Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE HASI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 619,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 36.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

