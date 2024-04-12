Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,728 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Veralto by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $87.41 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

