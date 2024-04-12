Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

