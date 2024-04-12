Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

