Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQV stock opened at $238.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

