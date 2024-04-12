Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

