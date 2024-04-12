Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.3 %

HROWM opened at $26.67 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7422 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.