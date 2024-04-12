Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,247. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 946,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.