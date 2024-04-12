Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 839 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 484,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 107,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,483. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

