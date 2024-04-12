Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,781 Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 1,100.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

