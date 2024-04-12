Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $275.41. The stock had a trading volume of 399,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

