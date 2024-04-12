Haywood Securities Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Haywood Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.13.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 2.5 %

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$8.57.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.8199419 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 26,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total value of C$201,507.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,229 shares of company stock worth $2,882,787. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

