HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $517.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

