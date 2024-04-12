HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Anthony Saravanos Sells 3,160 Shares

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Saravanos sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Saravanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of HCI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $2,437,548.94.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of HCI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,517,268.67.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE HCI opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

